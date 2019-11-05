ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday November 5, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

PNP OIC fires cop in drug mess

posted November 05, 2019 at 01:05 am by  Francisco Tuyay
The Pampanga-based police officer who allegedly figured in illegal drug operations in Central Luzon and then was linked to a fake drug bust in Antipolo City has been dismissed, an official said Monday.

Philippine National Police Officer-in-Charge Archie Gamboa said Police Lt. Joven de Guzman was dropped from the rolls for committing an administrative offense arising from the Antipolo City fiasco.

“De Guzman was initially penalized, with the subsequent findings of grave misconduct satisfying all the requirements to impose the penalty of dismissal,” Gamboa said in a statement.

“I have ordered the dismissal of De Guzman, of the Antipolo City Police Station, who led a team of seven PNP personnel that figured in a highly irregular activity in Antipolo City early this year and were recommended for dismissal by the Internal Affairs Service as a consequence of their actions.”

De Guzman was among seven policemen, three of whom were assigned in Pampanga, who was implicated in a drug operation in Inarawan, Antipolo City, on May 4, 2019.

Before De Guzman’s dismissal, three of his comrades who also figured in the irregular drug operations in Mexico, Pampanga, during the incumbency of PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde were also dismissed.

They were identified as Msgt Donald Roque, Msgt Rommel Vital and Corporal Romeo Encarnacio Guerrero, all lieutenants of Albayalde, then provincial director of Pampanga.

Gamboa said De Guzman was allowed to explain his side during the investigation, but he failed to absolve himself.  

He said a copy of the dismissal would be handed to De Guzman, and he had 15 days to reply.

“He has, I think, 10 or 15 days to reply and if he doesn’t, then the dismissal becomes effective,” Gamboa said.

Topics: Archie Gamboa , Philippine National Police , Joven de Guzman , Donald Roque , Rommel Vital , Romeo Guerrero , Oscar Albayalde

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard