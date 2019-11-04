House vows to hit ground running

Upon the resumption of the regular session today, Monday, in Congress, Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez said Sunday two priority measures had already been calendared for approval on third and final reading. Romualdez, committee on rules chairman, said the measures scheduled for final approval were the joint resolution extending the availability of the 2019 appropriations for maintenance and capital outlays to Dec. 31, 2020, and the bill postponing the May 2020 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. He said Congress would discuss and speed up the passage of a pending joint resolution authorizing the use of the rice subsidy as provided in this year’s P3.757-trillion national budget for the purchase of palay from farmers. “We aim to hit the ground running on the first day of work. Time to roll up our sleeves once again and work double time on vital legislative measures, he said. The House of Representatives has already passed 18 measures on third reading since the start of the 18th Congress, including the 2020 national budget, key tax bills and the amendments to the Foreign Investment Act of 1991. The tax legislation was one of the priority measures of President Rodrigo Duterte.“The tax legislation that we passed under the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program will help the government achieve the ‘A’ credit rating goal of the Duterte administration,” Romualdez said. “We are a notch away from ‘A’ territory after a vote of confidence by Standard & Poor’s upgrading the country’s credit rating from ‘BBB’ to ‘BBB+’ with a stable outlook because of the robust economic growth.” Romualdez said the other economic bills that would need speedy action from the House included the measures dealing with the real property valuation and assessment system, amendments to the Public Service Act, raising the motor vehicle road user’s tax and creating new government departments. “The work ethic of our congressmen, both from the majority and the minority, is really incredible. It is truly an honor working with them,” Romualdez said.