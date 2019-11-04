SC’s US Marshals Service-type security plan draws support

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta’s call for the setting up of a new agency patterned after the United States Marshals Service (USMS) has drawn the support of Deputy Speaker and Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel. “The plan is even better than our previous proposal for the simple creation of up to 3,000 new positions for bailiffs or armed peace officers to provide ample court security,” Pimentel said. “We would urge the Chief Justice to endorse to Congress a draft bill forming the envisioned Philippine Marshals Service,” Pimentel said, adding that he is prepared to sponsor the bill. In May, Pimentel had called for the creation of new positions for bailiffs who would keep the peace in every court proceeding. The lawmaker had warned that judges, court staff and litigants “have become increasingly exposed to potential violence when hearing cases.”As proposed earlier by Pimentel, bailiffs would form part of the regular court staff and also secure buildings and properties used by the judiciary. On Sunday, Pimentel said Peralta’s proposal for the establishment of a USMS-type agency might require the handover of some of the duties and responsibilities of other existing departments or bureaus. “The USMS is actually within the U.S. Department of Justice. It has very broad specialized missions that include protecting the judiciary, apprehending fugitives, managing and selling confiscated assets acquired by felons through illegal activities, housing and moving prisoners and running the Witness Security Program,” Pimentel said. At present, the USMS has 3,900 marshals and investigators. The service also retains private contractors that provide more than 4,000 bailiffs or court security officers (CSOs) in America.