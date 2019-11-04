PH to experience cloudy skies, rain due to LPA

posted November 03, 2019 at 11:00 pm by PNA November 03, 2019 at 11:00 pm

Most parts of the country will experience cloudy skies with rain showers due to a low-pressure area (LPA) embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (PAGASA) said on Sunday. The LPA was spotted 420 kilometers west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan at 3 a.m. Sunday, according to PAGASA’s 4 a.m. weather forecast. Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorm caused by ICTZ. The state weather bureau warned that the same areas may experience possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. Northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains in Ilocos Region, Cordillera Region, Cagayan Valley, and the province of Aurora. Most parts of the country will experience cloudy skies with rain showers due to a low-pressure area (LPA) embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (PAGASA) said on Sunday. The LPA was spotted 420 kilometers west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan at 3 a.m. Sunday, according to PAGASA’s 4 a.m. weather forecast. Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorm caused by ICTZ. The state weather bureau warned that the same areas may experience possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. Northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains in Ilocos Region, Cordillera Region, Cagayan Valley, and the province of Aurora.PAGASA said partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers driven by localized thunderstorms will prevail in Metro Manila and the rest of the country. Possible isolated flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are expected in the Philippine capital and other parts of the country. Coastal waters throughout Northern and Central Luzon will be moderate to strong, while it will be light to moderate over the rest of the country.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.