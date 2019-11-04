PH to experience cloudy skies, rain due to LPA

Most parts of the country will experience cloudy skies with rain showers due to a low-pressure area (LPA) embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (PAGASA) said on Sunday.
The LPA was spotted 420 kilometers west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan at 3 a.m. Sunday, according to PAGASA’s 4 a.m. weather forecast.
Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorm caused by ICTZ.
The state weather bureau warned that the same areas may experience possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.
Northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains in Ilocos Region, Cordillera Region, Cagayan Valley, and the province of Aurora.
PAGASA said partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers driven by localized thunderstorms will prevail in Metro Manila and the rest of the country.
Possible isolated flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are expected in the Philippine capital and other parts of the country.
Coastal waters throughout Northern and Central Luzon will be moderate to strong, while it will be light to moderate over the rest of the country.