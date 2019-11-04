Hosaka keeps post as SC spokesman, public info head

posted November 03, 2019 at 10:30 pm by Rey E. Requejo November 03, 2019 at 10:30 pm

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Sunday said he has retained Brian Keith Hosaka as spokesman of the Supreme Court and head of the Court’s Public Information Office. Peralta made the disclosure before meeting law school deans during the first Sunday of the 2019 Bar examinations held at the University of Sto. Tomas in Espana, Manila. Hosaka was appointed to his post in January by then Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin with the rank of Assistant Court Administrator. Prior to Hosaka’s designation, the Court’s PIO head and spokesperson was held by Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez in concurrently capacity during the stint of retired Chief Justice Teresita Leonardo de Castro.Marquez and Hosaka worked together as law clerks in the office of Josue Bellosillo when the latter was serving as SC associate justice. Prior to his posting, Hosaka was a founding partner of the Paner Hosaka & Ypil Attorneys-at-Law. He also served as Deputy General Counsel of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines. He obtained his AB Interdisciplinary Studies (Merit Scholar) and Juris Doctor degrees from the Ateneo de Manila Unversity in 1993 and 1998, respectively.

