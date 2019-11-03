ERC probes ‘hazardous electric posts’ in Iloilo city

The Energy Regulatory Commission has started its investigation on a complaint filed by Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas against the possible threat to public safety of “inadequately-maintained lines, power outages and hazardous electric posts” owned by the Panay Electric Co. The ERC conducted a hearing last week and received a briefing from the Bureau of Fire Protection on the safety violation incidents of PECO. The new distribution utility, More Electric and Power Corp., raised the possibility that the numerous pole fires in Iloilo City may be a deliberate attempt to sabotage the transition of PECO’s electricity distribution facilities. PECO continues to be the power distributor in Iloilo City by virtue of its certificate of public convenience issued by the ERC. MORE’s franchise as the new distributor provides for a two-year transition period to ensure uninterrupted service to consumers. Treñas asked the Office of the President to address the mounting complaints against PECO, citing nine fire incidents involving its electricity poles from Oct. 19 to 21 alone based on the BFP’s report to the Iloilo City Hall. “Due to the worsening turn of events, the undersigned is obliged to take the necessary steps to address the needs of the people considering that the problems and complaints raised against PECO have direct impact not only on the property but to the lives of the residents of Iloilo City,” Treñas said in his complaint.“While the attention of PECO had been repeatedly called [by the Office of the City Mayor] to address the [complaints,] the city is still plagued by the same problems,” Treñas said. Treñas said ERC is the appropriate agency to handle consumer complaints to ensure the promotion of consumer interests. ERC had been given disciplinary powers to address the numerous consumer complaints against PECO, the mayor added. MORE president Roel Castro is worried the electric pole fires and the prolonged power outage last week in the city despite the restoration of supply from the national electricity grid could be part of PECO’s efforts to sabotage full transition to the company’s takeover of the city’s electricity distribution service. PECO’s franchise was not renewed by Congress when it expired on January 19 due to numerous consumer complaints arising from its ageing distribution system, including leaning electric poles, spaghetti-like hanging electricity lines, over-billing and unprofessional consumer complaint personnel. PECO has also filed several court cases against MORE’s expropriation of its distribution assets so the new DU could take over the system within two years as required under MORE’s franchise as mandated by Republic Act No. 11212.