Rody backs Chile pullout

Women dressed in black march to the presidential palace in Santiago demanding justice for those killed and injured during two weeks of protests. AFP

President Rodrigo Duterte supports Chile’s decision to pull out from hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit this month due to ongoing massive protest. Chile has been gripped by protests against high living costs and inequality for nearly two weeks as protesters call on Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera to step down.In a statement, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said the President has expressed his support for Chile in making the hard decision of cancelling its hosting of the event, taking into consideration the interest and concerns of the Chilean people, as its country endured massive street protests that were propelled by a civil disobedience campaign over metro transit hikes. Panelo said that President Duterte will attend the APEC Summit scheduled from Nov. 16 to 17, which will bring together world leaders to discuss trade and investment issues in the Asia-Pacific region.“Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez had also conveyed their interest to participate in the said event,” Panelo said. The Palace highlighted the country’s economic and commercial transactions to economies of countries belonging to APEC. “In particular, they account for 84 percent of the total trade of the Philippines worldwide, 82 percent total exports worldwide, and 85 percent of its total imports. APEC economies likewise account for 64 percent of foreign direct investment into the Philippines, and 83 percent of tourist arrivals,” Panelo said.