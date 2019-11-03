‘Teachers’ welfare Taguig priority’

Taguig City Mayor Lino Edgardo Cayetano has assured teachers that their welfare is a priority of the city government, saying that ongoing programs affirm the value of educators in the school system. Under the program, Taguig teachers are sent to trainings, workshops and competitions up to the international level. The Leadership and Educators Advancement and Development Program also provides scholarships for public and private school employees; and further study is ongoing to expand existing programs. Just recently, the city government hosted a forum attended by some 1,500 female teachers as part of the city’s celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The teachers attended the forum initiated by Cayetano at the Sports Complex in Barangay Bagumbayan where they learned more about the truths of breast cancer. The event include a workshop focusing on the significance of early breast cancer detection; and the signs, symptoms, and risks of breast cancer. Attendees also learned about the Early Breast Cancer Detection Guidelines which include the following: • At age 20, do the monthly Breast Self-Examination (BSE) • At age 30, do the monthly BSE and clinical breast exam annually • At age 40, do the monthly BSE, annual clinical breast exam and annual mammogram The teachers also availed the free breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings.Last month, the city government also launched Teachers’ Lounge at the Signal Village Elementary School in Barangay Central Signal. The facility contains an entertainment area, lounge, pantry and conference room. Ususan’s Dr. Artemio Natividad Elementary School is targeted to launch the second Teachers’ Lounge. The initiative is set to benefit 38 principals and up to 4,156 teachers, even more given the increasing opportunities for teachers in Taguig’s public school system. “We recognize that our self-sacrificing teachers need a reprieve from their immense workload,” said Cayetano. “The Teachers’ Lounge is a space where they can eat, unwind, bond with each other and conduct meetings. Above all else, it will raise their morale, help them destress, promote dialogue and build a sense of belonging.” The initiative responds to bigger goals to champion better and more responsive facilities for both students and teachers; and promote an often ignored thrust, the welfare of teachers, he explained. “Our buildings have to be relevant, resilient and responsive, yes. But we often forget to include our teachers. They have to always be an integral part of our plans if we are to further improve education in Taguig.” Taguig is also recognized for mustering its own educational fund, making its programs run not solely reliant on the funds of the Department of Education and Department of Public Works and Highways.