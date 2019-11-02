Contingency plans for Bar exams readied

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced contingency plans for the 2019 Bar Examinations that will be held all the Sundays of November at the University of Santo Tomas, and which will be taken by 8,245 examinees. Deputy Clerk of Court Maria Cristina Layusa said in case of heavy rain, 10 Supreme Court buses will be available to transport examinees and duty personnel to the UST from several pick-up points on each morning of examination day. The buses will be stationed as early as 4:30 a.m. and will leave the following areas at exactly 5 a.m. Quezon City Memorial Circle (two buses); Park and Ride, Lawton, Manila (one bus); Supreme Court Compound, Taft Avenue (two buses); EDSA Magallanes Flyover (beneath the Flyover), Pasay City (two buses); Greenbelt and Glorietta, Ayala Center, Makati (two buses), and Marikina Sports Complex (one bus). Only Bar examinees and duty personnel will be allowed to ride the shuttle buses. Boarding will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Riders must present their Notice of Admission, Gate Pass and/or identification cards to the bus driver before being allowed to board.In case of flooding inside the UST compound before the start of the exams, commuter vans of the Supreme Court will also be available to transport examinees and duty personnel from the UST gates to their respective examination buildings. Senior citizens, pregnant women and people with disability will be given priority. The vans will also be available at each examination building to shuttle Bar examinees and duty personnel back to Osmeña and Arellano Drives near Gate 5 along España Boulevard, where the Supreme Court’s buses are parked. Northbound passengers will be transported up to the Quezon City Memorial Circle; southbound passengers will be dropped off at Park and Ride, Lawton, the Supreme Court premises, and at the EDSA Magallanes Flyover (beneath the Flyover) in Pasay City; passengers bound for Makati will be dropped off at the Ayala Center (Glorietta and Greenbelt); passengers bound for Marikina will be dropped off at the Marikina Sports Complex. The 2019 Bar Examinations is led by Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe.