DOJ to probe gun attack vs. broadcaster in Sultan Kudarat

posted November 01, 2019 at 11:20 pm by Rey E. Requejo November 01, 2019 at 11:20 pm

The Department of Justice will create a special investigating team to probe the gun attack that wounded a broadcaster in Sultan Kudarat earlier this week. "Will surely take on this case,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said in a text message sent to reporters on Friday. “The DOJ will create a special investigating team for this purpose and will coordinate with all law enforcement agencies,” Guevarra added. Benjie Abdul Caballero, the station manager of "Radyo ni Juan," was reportedly waiting for a tricycle in Barangay New Isabela in Tacurong City when two motorcycle-riding suspects shot him last Wednesday.Reports said that Caballero was still fighting for his life as of Thursday. The attack against Caballero occurred days after Pat Lucero Pacquiao, a Davao del Norte broadcaster, survived a shooting.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.