DOJ to probe gun attack vs. broadcaster in Sultan Kudarat

The Department of Justice will create a special investigating team to probe the gun attack that wounded a broadcaster in Sultan Kudarat earlier this week.
"Will surely take on this case,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said in a text message sent to reporters on Friday.
“The DOJ will create a special investigating team for this purpose and will coordinate with all law enforcement agencies,” Guevarra added.
Benjie Abdul Caballero, the station manager of "Radyo ni Juan," was reportedly waiting for a tricycle in Barangay New Isabela in Tacurong City when two motorcycle-riding suspects shot him last Wednesday.
Reports said that Caballero was still fighting for his life as of Thursday.
The attack against Caballero occurred days after Pat Lucero Pacquiao, a Davao del Norte broadcaster, survived a shooting.