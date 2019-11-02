MIAA chief lauds honest NAIA guard

Manila International Airport Authority general manager Eddie Monreal on Friday commended another airport worker for honesty after he turned over to airport management a pouch containing dollar bills. Security guard Sanzebal Mastul was on duty at the arrival conveyor area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport-Terminal 1 last Thursday when he saw a pouch at one of the carousels. Mastul picked up the pouch and headed to the paging section to look for the possible owner but no one came despite several announcements. He then proceeded to MIAA’s Lost and Found section for recording and documentation. “A joint inventory in the presence of security guard Mastul yielded a remarkable amount of cash but no identification card that would lead to the owner,” the MIAA-Media Affairs Division said in a statement. As of press time, Lost and Found section personnel are waiting for claimant. MIAA-MAD officials said they are not allowed to describe or disclose the type and brand of the pouch, and the amount of money inside as it will be one confirmative information to be asked from claimants. Monreal expressed his gratitude to Mastul for his honesty. “I salute you, Sir. This is just one act that proves that the culture of honesty is truly present in the NAIA".Mastul, 37, is a security guard assigned in NAIA for 12 years. Just recently, Monreal also commended a mobile sim card retailer for honesty after she returned a lost wallet containing more than P130,000 to its owner. Josephine Pagoyo picked up a lost wallet with 2,000 in US dollars and surrendered it to Lost and Found section. NAIA officials used the social media Facebook where they located and informed the owner about her wallet. Monreal reiterated his request to all airport employees to continue to set a good example, saying the act of honesty creates a good impression for the airport.