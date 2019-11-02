‘Ecoland 4000 not a DMCI project’

DMCI Homes, the housing component of DMCI Holdings Inc., on Thursday denied involvement in the construction of the earthquake-damaged Ecoland 4000 Residence in Davao City.
"We would like to inform everyone that Ecoland 4000 is not a project of DMCI Project Developers Inc. (DMCI Homes)," DMCI Homes said in a statement.
"The company was not involved in the development, design, and construction of the said project," it added.
A portion of the Ecoland 4000 condominium Hameji building was heavily damaged after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocked several parts of Mindanao on Oct. 31 following an equally powerful tremor on Oct. 29.
Local reports said the collapsed condominium building is owned by DMC Urban Property Developers Inc., a real estate development company.
DMCI Homes clarified that Verdon Parc is currently its only project in Davao City.