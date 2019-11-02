Institutionalize ‘Malasakit’­—Go

November 01, 2019

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go yesterday expressed hope that his proposed measure to institutionalize the “Malasakit Centers” will be passed in the Senate before the Christmas break. “Hopefully, bago mag-Christmas break ‘yung Senate bill ay maipasa,” said Go during the sidelines of the launching of the Malasakit Center in Compostela Valley, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, As chairman of the Senate Health Committee, Go said he has been pushing for the Malasakit Center which is being supported by senators.The latest Malasakit Center at the Compostela Valley Provincial Hospital-main in Montevista, Go said, would ensure easier access for Comvaleños and residents of nearby towns to quality health services and medical assistance from the government. The Malasakit Center is the 48th in the country and 15th in Mindanao. Three other branches of the Compostela Valley Provincial Hospital, located in Maragusan, Laak and Pantukan, also host their respective and already operational Malasakit Centers.

