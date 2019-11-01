PH-made paper wins US design award

The Philippine-made “pinyapel,” a specialty paper made from discarded pineapple leaves, bagged a Wood Pencil at the Design and Art Direction Future Impact Awards 2019 in recognition of its potential to create a huge impact on environment and sustainability as a food packaging alternative to single-plastic. The award will be presented in New York City on Nov. 6.

With the recognition, the team behind “pinyapel” secured a place on the D&AD Future Impact Accelerator program as well an to make a pitch at the D&AD Festival 2020 to gain support from venture capitalists. “Pinyapel’s recognition in the international scene is a big leap in our move to promote Philippine design and innovation excellence. It highlights the Filipino brand of design point of view that is anchored in ‘’ which brings an authentic Filipino design perspective on developing impact-driven solutions that address the problems of today and of tomorrow, while protecting the future generations and ensuring a better future for them,” said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez. Pinyapel was the result of a research and development initiative led by the Design Center of the Philippines on pineapple leaves. After its breakthrough research on developing the material, it collaborated with Nature’s Fresh Pineapples for the supply of raw materials; CDO Handmade Paper for paper sheet processing; and Ideatechs Packaging, Inc., for paper sheet conversion to food packaging applications.Pinyapel is a specialty paper that is reinforced and print-viable for secondary packaging applications. It may also be used for gift bags, paper cup sleeves, and corrugated paper. Production involves harvesting the discarded leaves from pineapple plantation, drying the leaves under direct sunlight, pulping and rinsing the cut leaves, and pounding the rinsed pulp.