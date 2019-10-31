Rody’s Halloween mask sells for $33

Malacañang on Wednesday said it was amused by the sale of Halloween masks inspired by President Rodrigo Duterte, adding it showed the Chief Executive had “arrived.”

Caili’s Company, which offers a variety of over 4,000 different masks and other Halloween decoration props, sells the Duterte-inspired mask for $32.99 or about P1,680. “That means he [Duterte] has arrived... Amusing…He really is scaring criminals,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo told Palace reporters when sought to comment. “That’s just how it works. If you are the topic, and people make fun of you, praise you, it means you have arrived. Otherwise, you will be ignored,” Panelo added. The “quality latex mask,” however, is not being shipped to the Philippines.“Please check other sellers who may shipped internationally,” Amazon said. The masks have package dimensions of 11.1 x 10.9 x 3.4 inches. Carousell, which previously acquired OLX, also sells Duterte masks made of plastic for P900. Aside from Duterte, masks of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others are available online.