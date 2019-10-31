Rody’s Halloween mask sells for $33
Caili’s Company, which offers a variety of over 4,000 different masks and other Halloween decoration props, sells the Duterte-inspired mask for $32.99 or about P1,680. “That means he [Duterte] has arrived... Amusing…He really is scaring criminals,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo told Palace reporters when sought to comment. “That’s just how it works. If you are the topic, and people make fun of you, praise you, it means you have arrived. Otherwise, you will be ignored,” Panelo added. The “quality latex mask,” however, is not being shipped to the Philippines.