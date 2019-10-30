SMC head honcho leads TOFIL awardees

San Miguel Corporation’s president and chief executive officer Ramon S. Ang leads five other winners of the 2019 edition of the Outstanding Filipino Award, which gives public recognition to men and women whose achievements are worthy of emulation. The other awardees are Glenn S. Banaguas (Environment Conservation and Science Diplomacy); Dr. Joselito R. Chavez (Medicine); Virgilio L. Malang (Science and Technology); Legazpi City Mayor Noel E. Rosal (Government/Public Service); and Nelly Siababa-Aggangan (Agriculture), TOFIL Awards said. Ang, who was chosen for his game-changing contributions to nation-building in the field of business/entrepreneurship, steered San Miguel Corporation into what it is today—a diversified conglomerate involved in banking, bulk water, cement, food, infrastructure, oil, property, and transport industries. Under his leadership, SMC ventured into projects that benefited the marginalized―giving back to the community―under its corporate social responsibility programs. He has been designated to deliver a Response and Acceptance speech on behalf of all the 2019 TOFIL awardees during the awarding ceremonies on Dec. 2, 2019 at the Manila Hotel.TOFIL 2019 Awards board of judges chairman Supreme Court Administrator Justice Jose Midas Marquez and Awards National Chairman JCI Senator Melandrew T. Velasco announced the list of TOFIL winners. The winners will each receive a trophy designed and executed by National Artist for Visual Arts Napoleon Abueva. The TOFIL trophy is a 27-inch trophy of irregular polygonal form symbolizing the many sidedness of human endeavor, and its gradual narrowing top represents the pinnacle of achievement. Its wide base reflects solidity of purpose. Apart from Marquez, the members of the Board of Judges are TOFIL Foundation Chairman JCI Senator Rogelio “Bicbic” Garcia, JCISP president Domingo “Jun” O. Roque, Jr.; 2010 TOFIL Awardee Shirley Halili Cruz; and PCCI Chairman Emeritus Dr. Francis Chua.TOFIL was conceived in 1988 to institutionalize public recognition of men and women, 41 years and over. JCI Senate Philippines undertook the project first in collaboration with Insular Life. The partnership lasted until 2014. Today, the project is being undertaken in cooperation with ANSA Foundation led by its president Philip Nocom, as JCISP’s institutional partner since 2016.