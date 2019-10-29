President: Cold in Japan got to me; I don’t enjoy traveling

President Rodrigo Duterte said he is suffering from cough and colds as he coughed repeatedly during his speech on Monday, blaming the cold weather in Japan that he visited last week. “I have this virus. It’s cold in Japan especially at night. We, Filipinos, are not used to cold so our immune system will dive there,” Duterte said in his speech during the oath-taking of newly-appointed officials in Malacañang. This was the President’s first public appearance after undergoing a medical check-up last week due to “unbearable pain.” “I am so sick of traveling. Maybe you think that I’m enjoying it,” Duterte added. The President went to Japan last week for the enthronement rites of Emperor Naruhito, but his back pain prompted him to cut short his trip.Duterte underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan on Wednesday after he complained of pain in the spinal and pelvic area. Doctors, according to the Palace, suggested that Duterte’s back pains were “aggravated” by his motorcycle mishap last week within Malacañang compound. Meanwhile, Duterte felt a considerable ease of pain in his body as he took on pain relievers for his muscles spasms, Malacañang said. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said he talked to Duterte who said the “pain is only one-fourth, the three-fourths gone.”