LRT-1 prolongs operating hours

The Light Rail Manila Corp. will extend the operating hours of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 in a bid to accommodate the expected upsurge of commuters in Metro Manila during the Yuletide season. LRMC Chief Operating Officer Enrico Benipayo said that until December 31, the last northbound train would depart from LRT-1 Baclaran station at 10 p.m. instead of 9:30 p.m. during weekdays. The last southbound trip will leave from Roosevelt station at 10:15 p.m., also a 30-minute extension from the present 9:45 p.m. departure. “We are extending the LRT-1 operating hours to accommodate the influx of passengers during the holiday rush. We continue to listen and find ways on how to better serve the needs of our customers,” Benipayo said. He said the LRT-1 operating hours during weekends stay at 9:30 p.m. from Baclaran and 9:45 p.m. from Roosevelt. The LRMC said both first northbound and southbound trips will still depart at 4:30 a.m. on weekdays, weekends, and holidays.However, both bounds will operate from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve (December 24), and 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (December 31). “LRT-1 will also be open to service passengers on Dec. 25, 2019 (Christmas Day) and Jan. 1, 2020 (New Year’s Day),” the LRMC said. Last Monday, it showcased the recent expansion and improved amenities of the LRT-1’s Edsa station, among them new ticket booths, comfort rooms, LED lighting setups, interior paint jobs, floor finishes, and a ramp for PWDs (persons with disability). The station’s connecting bridge has new roofs while passengers can now enjoy some architectural finishes and new fire exit and wider space following the demolition of old ticketing booths.