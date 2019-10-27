ALL SECTIONS
Oct 27, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Anti-graft court suspends Bohol governor over PDAF

posted October 26, 2019 at 11:20 pm by  Maricel Cruz
Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap was ordered suspended by the Sandiganbayan over his alleged involvement in the Priority Development Assistance Fund scam.

The anti-graft court, in a resolution dated September 18,  ordered the Department of the Interior and Local Government to enforce the suspension of Yap for 90 days.

Yap, as a former agriculture secretary, is one of the co-accused of former Misamis Occidental Rep. Marina Clarete in the alleged funneling of P62 million in PDAF to bogus non-government organizations.

“To repeat, the court has neither discretion nor duty to determine whether or not a preventive suspension is required to prevent the accused from using his office to intimidate witnesses or frustrate his prosecution or continue committing malfeasance in office,” the anti-graft  court said in the resolution signed by Presiding Justice and Division Chairperson Amparo Cabotaje-Tang and Associate Justices Bernelito Fernandez and Ronald Moreno.

Yap  in his defense said that he may not have unduly influenced witnesses against him as he left the Department of Agriculture in 2010.

From then until taking office as Bohol governor, Yap served as the province’s 3rd district representative.

Yap also cited the question on the validity of the charges against him as a petition for certiorari is still pending before the Supreme Court.

But the prosecution claimed Yap already acknowledged the validity of the information filed against him when he pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

Topics: Arthur Yap , Sandiganbayan , Priority Development Assistance Fund , Department of the Interior and Local Government

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard