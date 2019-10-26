Amihan on, cooler days up

posted October 26, 2019 at 01:15 am by Rio N. Araja October 26, 2019 at 01:15 am

The weather bureau on Friday announced the onset of the northeast monsoon season marked by cooler and drier days. "For the past several days, strong to gale force northeasterly winds have prevailed over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to the strengthening of the high-pressure system over Siberia," said Vicente Malano, administrator of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. He said people must brace for cooler and drier days. "With these developments, the northeast wind flow is expected to become dominant over most parts of the country, bringing cold and dry air," Malano said. "Surges of cold temperatures may also be expected in the coming days to months." The northeast monsoon commonly takes place from October to the middle of March.

