Duterte still riding bikes despite doc's advice

President Rodrigo Duterte rode a three-wheeled motorcycle past midnight on Friday despite his doctor’s advice to limit his physical activity following the muscle spasms that brought him “unbearable pain” early this week. The 74-year-old President rode an all-terrain vehicle at the Presidential Security Group compound in Malacañang for around 10 minutes, according to his long-time aide Christopher Go who also posted photos in his Facebook account. Meanwhile, Malacañang said there was no need for Duterte to release a medical bulletin since he had “no serious illness.” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo told reporters it was no longer necessary for Duterte, 74, to give reports on his health because he had been “very transparent” about his condition. “No, there is no need for that. You know, the medical bulletin comes into play only when the President is in serious illness. That is a constitutional requirement,” Panelo said when asked if there was a need to release a medical bulletin on the President’s health. Duterte underwent a magnetic resonance imaging scan on Wednesday after he complained of pain in the spinal and pelvic area of his body as doctors gave him pain relievers. Doctors, according to the Palace, suggested that Duterte’s back pains were “aggravated” by his motorcycle mishap last week within Malacañang. Asked if Duterte was permitted by his doctors to ride a motorcycle, Panelo said: “That’s nothing. It is as if you just let it heat and you run it for a little while. Don’t think that is a deviation.” The “spacing” of the President’s scheduled events would be adjusted so he could rest, Panelo said. Some Asian leaders have also expressed their well wishes to President Duterte whose back pain prompted him to cut short his Japan trip for the enthronement rites of Emperor Naruhito.Duterte returned to the country ahead of the schedule and missed the banquets hosted by the Emperor and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. His daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, represented him in both events. The younger Duterte said Abe, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, as well as Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko expressed their get-well greetings to the President. Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi also told the presidential daughter that the President “must be reminded that he is no longer a young lad and must avoid activities such as riding big motorbikes.” “Mayor Sara acknowledged this and reiterated our country's open invitation for Madame Aung San Suu Kyi to visit the Philippines, Panelo said. Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha also extended his well wishes to Duterte and even asked the Davao City mayor if she was joining the President’s trip to Thailand for the Asean Summit and Related Summits in November, Panelo said. In a Palace briefing, Panelo confirmed the President’s attendance in the coming ASEAN and APEC Summits that will be held in Thailand and Chile, respectively. Duterte will leave for the ASEAN Summit on Nov. 1. Panelo also said the Chief Executive is now in his hometown in Davao and would be back in Manila on Monday.