‘Docus’ on smuggling by BOC men sent to PACC

The Bureau of Customs said it has submitted documents related to smuggling and unauthorized released of shipments to the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission of Customs personnel linked to smuggling activities at the Port of Manila and Manila International Container Port. BOC spokesperson and Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla said the BOC is working closely with the PACC as part of the agency’s commitment to stop corruption and smuggling at the bureau. He said documents related to smuggling involving a number of Customs personnel were already provided to the commission for evaluation and investigation. “The BOC, under the leadership of Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero, remains committed in putting policy reforms in order to address the problem of corruption in the Bureau. Since November 2018, show-cause orders were issued against 119 customs employees for non-compliance with existing Customs rules and regulations,” Maronilla said. He said the BOC has already filed 23 administrative and 25 criminal complaints against erring Customs personnel under the administration of Guerrero.“Several Customs personnel were dismissed from the service this year, including a POM Customs guard which stemmed from a complaint received through text hotline 8484,” he said. A “No Contact Policy” was likewise implemented which was designed to combat red tape and promote transparency and efficiency in the delivery of Customs services. “Through this system, importers and Customs brokers may apply online for accreditation with BOC without face-to-face transactions with Customs personnel, adding “ at present, an estimated 17,500 importers and 2,200 Customs brokers are actively transacting with BOC.