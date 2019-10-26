Training on ‘raw vegan diet’ held

October 25, 2019

To create awareness on the importance of good nutrition to boost growth and development using available vegetable and fruits that are in season, the Department of Health—CALABARZON held a four-day “Training on Raw Vegan Diet.” Attendees to the training that would benefit scoolchildren were nutritionists of Department of Education and canteen managers and canteen owners. “For our children to achieve their full potential, it is important that they eat healthy foods because it provides the building blocks for lifetime health and well-being,” said Regional Director Eduardo C. Janairo.He said rapid physical growth and development happened during school years. He noted that children need adequate intake of energy and nutrients including eating a nutritious breakfast at home and a healthy lunch provided by school canteens.

