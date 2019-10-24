Government gears up for Sangley Airport infrastructure dev’t

The government is hastening the ongoing infrastructure development works at Sangley Airport in Cavite to meet its November deadline set by President Rodrigo Duterte. The project, according to the Transportation department, is now 95 percent complete and on track for its operational dry run on Tuesday next week. As of Oct. 24, completed works include the asphalt overlay and clearing of end of the runway, reblocking of concrete pavement, installation of two pumps including the drainage system, construction of ramp, and site development with Portland Cement Concrete Pavement. Landscaping and streetlight installations, as well as the construction of access road, installation of CCTV Surveillance System, counter, weighing conveyor, meteorological equipment setup, and mobilization of two modern fire trucks were also finished. Remaining works for the 100 percent completion include the painting of parking bay markings for the ramp to be finished tomorrow and finishing works for the two units hangar, power house, and cistern tank. Installation for the flight information system will be completed this week. This Friday, the installation of Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI Lights) will be also completed, while the pre-departure lounge will be outfitted with 4 new passenger-friendly chairs. President Duterte ordered the 24/7 construction of the facility for the military air base to commence general aviation and turboprop operations to help decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Records showed that NAIA’s annual passenger traffic increased from 36.5 million to 45 million, which is 130 percent of its design capacity. Number of flights rose by 5.75 percent, resulting in an escalated utilization of airport slots per hour by 22.2 percent, or from 36 to 44. Malacañang’s decision to put the Sangley Airport in Cavite into action augurs well for the country’s aviation sector and the broader economy. Joel E. ZurbanoMakati City 2nd District Rep. Luis Campos said the buildup of aircraft and passenger traffic at Manila airport is bound to worsen flight delays. “The only way to fix the congestion is through new reliever gateways in Cavite and Bulacan, on top of Clark International Airport in Pampanga,” he said. Five airline operators had already signed a commitment of support for the Sangley project. Among the signatories were Cebu Pacific Air president and chief executive officer Lance Gokongwei, AirAsia president and CEO Dexter Comendador, Philippine Airlines Officer-in-Charge Vivienne Tan, PAL Express president Bonifacio Sam, and CebGo vice president for Corporate Affairs Paterno Mantaring Jr. The commitment aims to address the growing demands for air travel in the Philippines, particularly at the NAIA. Under the Pledge of Commitment, signatories committed to review the flight operations of their respective airline companies to rationalize flight numbers, aircraft movement, and rotation, as well as the usage of slots and flying rights, to improve on-time performance. Signatories also committed to support the development of mechanisms of discipline in the event of flight aberrations within their control. They will cooperate with government and other regulatory agencies that have the authority to determine actionable or punishable occurrences.