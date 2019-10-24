NPA officer arrested in Kidapawan

posted October 24, 2019 at 01:00 am by Francisco Tuyay

The military has captured a ranking female member of the communist New People’s Army accused of extortion operations in different parts of Mindanao. Col. Gabriel Viray III, commander of the Army’s 901st Infantry Brigade, identified the suspect as Mindaley Santeses Genotiva, head of the NPA sub-regional urban committee and regional tax implementing group operating in the northern part of Cotabato province, southern Bukidnon and the northwestern part of Davao City. The military said Mindaley was arrested at a checkpoint along Quezon Boulevard in Kidapawan City, Cotabato, Tuesday afternoon. Mindaley is facing murder charges, two counts of frustrated murder and five counts of attempted murder.Former rebels said Mindaley was responsible for the forced collection of “taxes” from businessmen and even workers. The military said companies were made to pay not less than P300,000. She was also said to be responsible for the violent rally in Kidapawan in April 2016 that resulted in several casualties among farmers and indigenous peoples.

