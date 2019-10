Thai trans-woman meets Catriona’s ex

posted October 22, 2019 at 01:20 am by Manila Standard October 22, 2019 at 01:20 am

A Thai billionaire and trans-woman has denied rumors that she is dating Filipino-German model Clint Bondad. Businesswoman Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip shared several photos of her and Bondad on Instagram, fanning speculations of a possible romantic relationship. “[Clint] is a brother to me. Thank you for understanding,” she said. When one netizen commented that the two of them looked good together, Jakkaphong replied: “Yes, as a brother-sister. He’s not my type! Sorry!” Businesswoman Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip shared several photos of her and Bondad on Instagram, fanning speculations of a possible romantic relationship. “[Clint] is a brother to me. Thank you for understanding,” she said. When one netizen commented that the two of them looked good together, Jakkaphong replied: “Yes, as a brother-sister. He’s not my type! Sorry!”She is the chief executive officer of JKN Global Media and is the first transgender Thai woman to be awarded at the Asia Media Woman of the Year at the Content Asia Summit 2019 in Singapore. Bondad broke up with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray earlier this year, ending a six-year relationship.

