ALL SECTIONS
Monday October 21, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Iranian beauty queen seeks asylum in PH

posted October 20, 2019 at 11:40 pm by  Rey E. Requejo
Iranian beauty queen Bahare Zare Bahari is seeking for asylum in the Philippines to stop her deportation to Iran for fears she would be killed for breaking tradition and for speaking for the welfare of women in their country, an official of the Department of Justice said Sunday.

Justice Undersecretary and spokesman Markk Perete said they have terminated the exclusionary proceedings against the 31-year-old Bahare, who participated as Iran’s representative in the Miss Intercontinental 2018 pageant held in Manila.

“Based on information received from the Bureau of Immigration, Bahare Zare Bahari was prevented from entering the Philippines because of an Interpol Red Notice issued against her,” Perete said in a text message.

Perete said the assault complaint against Bahare was filed by a fellow Iranian national in Iran and this was used as the basis to issue an Interpol Red Notice against her.

“While the exclusionary proceedings against her has been terminated, Bahare remains in BI custody and could not be sent back to Iran as she has filed an application for asylum. Such application the Department of Justice shall resolve in due time,” he said.

“She won’t be sent back just yet and not until her application for asylum is resolved,” he added.

Perete is still waiting information from the BI as to when the Iranian national filed her petition for asylum.

The DOJ official explained that Bahare’s exclusion proceedings is different from a deportation case.

“Deportation pertains to the removal of an alien already in the country for cause, while exclusion pertain to the state’s refusal to allow an alien to enter its territory,” Perete said.

Bahare arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 onboard a Cebu Pacific flight from Dubai on Oct. 17.

Bahare has denied allegations that she was involved in an assault and battery case pending in Dagupan, Pangasinan.

Bahare said she is currently studying in the Philippines and is on her last year as a dentistry student.

She claimed her life would be in danger if she was sent back to Iran because she violated certain traditions such as joining pageants and speaking out for women’s welfare.

Joining beauty contests are prohibited in Iran and being a political activist would merit a severe punishment, she said.

Topics: Markk Perete , Bahare Zare Bahari , Department of Justice , Interpol Red Notice

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard