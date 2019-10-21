DOJ to NBI: Probe slay of Masbate vice mayor

The Department of Justice has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the killing of Batuan Municipality, Masbate Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III two weeks ago in Manila. In a department order dated Oct. 18, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra directed NBI Director Dante Gierran to conduct an investigation into the death of Vice Mayor Yuson. “The NBI, through Director Dante Gierran is hereby directed and granted authority to conduct an investigation and case build-up on the killing of Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III of Batuan, Masbate on 09 October 2019 in Sampaloc, Manila, and, if evidence warrants, to file the appropriate charges against persons found responsible therefor,” Guevarra’s department order stated. Guevarra also instructed the NBI to keep the DOJ secretary informed on the developments of its investigation. “Further, Director Gierran is directed to submit reports on the progress of the subject investigation and case build-up directly to the Office of the Secretary,” he said.At 8:45 a.m. of Oct. 9, Vice Mayor Yuson visited his brother Charlie Yuson Jr., a barangay chairman. The Vice Mayor was having breakfast at a canteen along Vicente Cruz Street in Sampaloc, Manila when unidentified, armed men alighted from a van and reportedly fired shots at them. The suspects reportedly shot and killed Vice Mayor Yuson while his companions Wilfredo Pineda and Alberto Alforte were injured. The victims were brought to the University of Santo Tomas Hospital along España, Manila for immediate medical treatment. The police arrested four persons in connection with the ambush of Yuson but were soon ordered released by a Manila City prosecutor.