An Ode to Banaue

They say a picture is worth a thousand words—a captured moment can evoke feelings and a photo of a well-loved place can bring back treasured memories. Until Dec. 1, find time to see the beauty of Banaue in a different light, through the magic eye of renowned photographer, John K. Chua in “Falling in Love with Banaue and Beyond,” a photo exhibition at the Fo Guang Yuan Manila Art Gallery. From breathtaking photos of the Banaue Rice Terraces to moving portraits of the locals, the exhibit showcases pictures of family and community living, rituals and practices, as well as ethnic games taken by the photographer from 1970 to 2015.

Harvey Chua (seated in front, 6th from left) during the opening ceremony along with special guests and organizers of the exhibit

John Chua in his younger days, along with his Ifugao ‘brothers’, during one of his visits to Banaue.

The late John K. Chua was one of the most respected photographers in the country known for his technical expertise and taking on challenging photo shoots. For more than four decades, he has worked with different clients, shot a variety of subjects, and cemented his place as a top-notch architectural, commercial, and advertising photographer. An adopted son of Banaue, Chua devoted his life to documenting Ifugao culture and teaching photography to kids battling cancer as well as to children with autism.The award-winning advertising photographer was also an advocate for people with disabilities. He organized Photography with a Difference, among many other initiatives, and taught photography to the visually impaired through the Photography Beyond Sight program.Falling in Love with Banaue and Beyond is organized by the Fo Guang Shan Mabuhay Temple in partnership with the Fo Guang Yuan Manila Art Gallery. The exhibit opened and runs until Dec. 1, 2019. The Fo Guang Yuan Manila Art Gallery is located at 656 P. Ocampo Street, Malate, Manila and is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.