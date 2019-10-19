Duterte rides again, hops on Go’s bike

President Rodrigo Duterte hopped on the big bike of Senator Christopher Lawrence Go on Thursday—or the day after the Chief Executive figured in a minor motorcycle accident.

Go said the 74-year-old President just inspected the senator’s motorbike and did not go for a ride. Photos from Go showed him assisting President Duterte, who was checking the features of the senator’s big bike. Duterte’s testing of the motorcycle happened on Thursday afternoon at Bahay Pagbabago located at Malacañang compound, Go said. It also came a day after he suffered a bruise and scratch from falling off his motorcycle parked at the Presidential Security Group Compound’s garage in Manila. The accident did not stop him from gracing the 45th Philippine Business Conference and Expo in Ermita, Manila on Thursday night.Duterte even showed his bruised elbow to Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, who was sitting next to him at the event. However, he made no mention of the motorcycle accident when he delivered a speech before the businessmen. In a press conference, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo guaranteed that the 74-year-old President is “safe, in good hands, and in good health.” Panelo also stressed there was no need for Duterte to undergo a medical checkup.