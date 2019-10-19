Duterte rides again, hops on Go’s bike
Go said the 74-year-old President just inspected the senator’s motorbike and did not go for a ride. Photos from Go showed him assisting President Duterte, who was checking the features of the senator’s big bike. Duterte’s testing of the motorcycle happened on Thursday afternoon at Bahay Pagbabago located at Malacañang compound, Go said. It also came a day after he suffered a bruise and scratch from falling off his motorcycle parked at the Presidential Security Group Compound’s garage in Manila. The accident did not stop him from gracing the 45th Philippine Business Conference and Expo in Ermita, Manila on Thursday night.