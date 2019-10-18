Bersamin vows to deal with SC rating drop head-on

Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin shrugged off the decline in the Supreme Court’s net satisfactory rating for the third quarter of 2019. “Don’t be angry,” he told reporters. He made the statement after a Social Weather Station survey showed the high court’s net satisfaction rating going down to +41 from +54 in June. Bersamin’s net satisfaction rating remained moderate at +16 in September from +13 in June. He is set to retire on Oct. 18. “When you have a negative rating we always look for the causes why we had negative ratings,” Bersamin said. He said there was no point in being angry at the results of surveys because it was “everybody’s right to have a survey.”He said the best way to deal with negative survey results was to deal with those head-on. “When people tell you o?” Bersamin said. “. “That’s just putting it bluntly, but that is what we do when we have negative publicity.”