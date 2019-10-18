ALL SECTIONS
Friday October 18, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Bersamin vows to deal with SC rating drop head-on

posted October 18, 2019 at 01:00 am by  Rey E. Requejo
Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin shrugged off the decline in the Supreme Court’s net satisfactory rating for the third quarter of 2019.

“Don’t be angry,” he told reporters.

He made the statement after a Social Weather Station survey showed the high court’s net satisfaction rating going down to +41 from +54 in June.

Bersamin’s net satisfaction rating remained moderate at +16 in September from +13 in June. He is set to retire on Oct. 18.

“When you have a negative rating we always look for the causes why we had negative ratings,” Bersamin said.

He said there was no point in being angry at the results of surveys because it was “everybody’s right to have a survey.”

He said the best way to deal with negative survey results was to deal with those head-on.

“When people tell you oh may muta ka, siyempre aalisin mo yung muta ‘di ba?” Bersamin said. 

’Di naman pwedeng O, wala akong muta, aawayin mo na ngayon yan. Maghilamos ka muna. Di ba? Baka malaglag ‘yung muta

“That’s just putting it bluntly, but that is what we do when we have negative publicity.”

Topics: Lucas Bersamin , Supreme Court , Social Weather Station

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard