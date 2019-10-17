Weekend golf for cops only

Policemen are no longer allowed to play golf on weekdays, Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, the officer in charge of the Philippine National Police, said on Wednesday.

Gamboa made the announcement during an ambush interview with reporters after the turnover of Metro Manila police chiefs in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City. “I am now declaring that there will be no more golf during weekdays,” Gamboa said. “Nobody is exempted starting from the officer in charge down to the lowest mammal in the Philippine National Police.” Gamboa said he signed the order on Tuesday night or a day after the resignation of PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde. He said he banned golf on weekdays because it might interfere with the policemen’s duties and responsibilities.Senator Panfilo Lacson described Gamboa’s directive as “a very sound marching order.” He said that policy was one of his first orders when he assumed the post of PNP chief on Nov 16, 1999. “But I believe that police officers, being government employees, should sacrifice family time instead of that of the government,・ said Lacson who was police chief during the time of President Joseph Estrada. “No one could play golf during my time because the policemen were afraid of me.”