Trump’s ‘horrific’ phone calls
Citing anonymous sources, the paper said the call to President Duterte was just one of many that Trump made to world leaders that were not received well by White House officials. “There was a constant undercurrent in the Trump administration of [senior staff] who were genuinely horrified by the things they saw that were happening on these calls,” a former White House official told the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity. “Phone calls that were embarrassing, huge mistakes he made, months and months of work that were upended by one impulsive tweet.” In April 2017, Trump called Duterte and lauded his anti-drug campaign which has claimed the lives of thousands of drug suspects in both police operations and vigilante-style killings.