EU Higher Education Fair opens on Oct. 26

European Union member-states will be holding a higher education fair next week to give Filipino students a glimpse to the world-class higher education being offered in various universities and colleges in Europe. With this goal, the European Union Delegation to the Philippines and the embassies of EU member-states invited Filipino students to a what it described as a “Journey to Excellence” by going to its European Higher Education Fair (EHEF) 2019 on Oct. 26 at Shangri-la Plaza in Mandaluyong City. “For Filipinos, a chance to study abroad and obtain a world-class higher education remains a dream. But with the European Union Delegation to the Philippines and the EU Member States’ Embassies, this goal can now become a reality,” the EU said in a statement. EHEF will feature more than 30 universities and higher education institutions from Austria, Belgium, The Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, The Netherlands, Sweden and Spain. This year’s theme, “Study in Europe: EUr Journey to Excellence,” establishes EU’s position as an outstanding center of quality and excellence in higher education. Pursuing postgraduate studies in the EU offers many advantages and possibilities.The EU is an excellent destination for academic and scientific research programs, as well as being an ideal atmosphere for scholarly activities. Most EU universities offer specialized and advanced study courses in Engineering, Architecture, Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, and Information Technology. “The other tangible benefits of an educational experience in the EU include learning new languages, immersing in diverse cultures, and joining an international network of students and peers,” the bloc said. The EU also provides scholarship schemes to foster student mobility and academic excellence such as the Erasmus+ program, which encourages students from partner countries to take higher education courses in the EU. This year alone, 66 Filipino students have been awarded Erasmus+ scholarships that will allow them to take masteral courses in various EU universities. More than 400 Filipino students have already pursued their academic dreams in several European member states and have successfully made their mark in their chosen fields.