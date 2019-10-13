LGU cracks whip on illegal e-game, KTV operators

posted October 13, 2019 at 10:10 pm by Jess Malabanan October 13, 2019 at 10:10 pm

Angeles City—An offshore gaming being operated by a Chinese businessman and several KTV bars were padlocked in a fresh crackdown by the city government against all forms of illegal gambling and entertainment joints operating without the necessary permits. Mayor Carmelo Lazatin padlocked the office of offshore gaming operator Golden Build Limited, Inc. that occupies three floors of JunHyun building at Barangay Anunas over the weekend. Lazatin said the e-gambling operator has no business permit.Lucky Lucy KTV and Mirage were also closed down after its workers failed to show their health cards during the surprise inspection. The government is losing P22 billion revenue a year due to illegal operations of e-games without permits across the country.

