Clark-Guangzhou flights take off on Nov. 11 for historic link

Gokongwei-controlled Cebu Pacific Air on Saturday said it would commence its first direct flights between the Clark International Airport and Guangzhou, China this November, becoming the first Philippine carrier to link the two cities. Beginning November 11, Clark flights to and from Guangzhou are scheduled to operate four times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday). The flight departs Clark at 11:35 p.m.; while the return flight departs at 3:15 a.m. of the next day. Seats on the new Clark-Guangzhou route of Cebu Pacific will be sold for as low as P1 base fare from October 12-17, 2019, with travel period from November 11, 2019 to March 31, 2020. The new route will cater to increasing demand for leisure and business travel. It will further enhance the potential for investments in the special economic zones in Central Luzon, including the 9,450-hectare New Clark City. The Clark International Airport is within proximity to vital infrastructure expected to be operational by 2022, such as the Manila-Clark passenger railway that will connect Manila to Clark, and a cargo railway connecting Subic to Clark. Guangzhou is one of China’s nine National Central Cities, and as such, is at the forefront of political, cultural and economic development. It is a wholesalers’ haven for retail and popular consumer goods, making it an ideal destination for e-commerce micro-retailers and starting businessmen. For leisure travelers, the city appeals to foodies eager to experience world-renowned Cantonese cuisine. “With direct air service between Clark and Guangzhou, it will be easier for entrepreneurs and businessmen in the e-commerce space to meet up with suppliers. They can conveniently attend mega-trade events such as the popular Canton Trade Fair,” said Alex Reyes, Vice President for Commercial of Cebu Pacific.“Chinese tourists will also be able to access the wonderful attractions that Luzon has to offer. From Clark, the Mt. Pinatubo adventure trek is within a few hours’ drive away,” he added. At present, Cebu Pacific flies 27 times weekly between the Philippines and mainland China, with direct flights between Shanghai, Manila and Cebu; as well as Manila and Beijing, Guangzhou, Xiamen and Shenzhen. CEB and subsidiary Cebgo flies to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations, with over 108 routes. The CEB network operates flights out of seven strategically placed hubs in the Philippines: Clark, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Kalibo, Cebu, Iloilo and Manila. The Cebu Pacific fleet is comprised 74 aircraft―three (3) Airbus A321NEO, four (4) A320NEO, seven (7) Airbus A321CEO, 31 Airbus A320, eight (8) A330, seven (7) ATR 72-500, 13 ATR 72-600, and an ATR Cargo Freighter. CEB boasts of one of the youngest fleets in the world, with an average fleet age of five (5) years. A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Cebu Pacific has achieved full compliance with IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA)―considered as the benchmark of the highest standards for safety in the airline industry, joining a roster of 429 airlines worldwide that have strictly complied with the most stringent of international standards governing aviation safety.