Lawmaker pushes bill on bamboo propagation

A party-list legislator is pushing the development of the bamboo industry to address climate change. Rep. Sharon Garin of AAMBIS-OWWA said that bamboo, considered the “grass of life” is believed to be instrumental in mitigating climate change “due to its vast environmental contributions.” Garin pushed anew the passage of the Philippine Bamboo Industry Development Act of 2019, which aims to promote the sustainable management and appropriate utilization of the country’s bamboo resources. She echoed the call of 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg for world leaders to take concrete actions in saving the world from destructive practices. Garin said that the bill’s passage would play a big role in the country’s efforts to minimize carbon footprint while simultaneously supporting livelihood programs that target Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), the marginalized sector, the unemployed, and retrenched Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).“This is an opportune time to utilize bamboo, both economically and environmentally. Bamboo has properties of fast growth and rejuvenation after cutting, which makes it harvestable every one to two years once matured. It propagates on its own as well. Replanting is not required and needs minimal tending. “As to its environmental impact, bamboo can lock carbon in its fibers and in the soil where it grows. It also regulates water flow and reduces soil erosion,” she said. Garin’s version of the measure, House Bill 3373, provides for the creation of the 10-year Philippine Bamboo Framework for Development. The framework is a systematic, multi-pronged approach that shall serve as a guide in the formulation and implementation of plans, projects, programs, and policies concerning the Philippine bamboo industry. HB 3373 is set to be incorporated in the substitute bill approved by the Committee on Agriculture and food on October 1. Garin is optimistic that the bill will be enacted in the 18th Congress.