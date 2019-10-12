Isko lifts ban on Isetann as permits fixed

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Domagoso lifted the closure order on the Isetann mall on Recto Avenue after its management secured the permits that the mall needed to operate. Bureau of Permits chief Levi Facundo said Domagoso signed the order lifting the closure order on Isetann, which was closed on Oct. 9, after the city government found that the mall lacked a business permit to operate. “Upon coordination with this Office and the submission of requirements, this is to confirm that you have substantially complied with the deficiencies/violations noted in the Closure Order in relation to the operation of your business,” the lift order said. Domagoso warned Isetann that “any future similar violation or any other violation of the terms and conditions of the business permit may constrain this Office to take similar action or may lead to the revocation of your permit.” The mall was able to produce the needed permit to operate two days after Domagoso served the closure order for various violations of city ordinances and misrepresentation.Isetann mall secured all of the permits to lease space and operate all of its cinemas. It has also correctly declared its occupied space and number of employees. The mall has also paid all of its tax deficiencies worth P2 million after availing itself of the city government’s tax amnesty program. The mall also promised the city government that it would strictly implement the anti-fencing law in all of the establishments inside it. “In keeping with the instructions of the City Mayor, the sale of second-hand phones will no longer be allowed here at the Isetann Cinerama Complex,” the mall said in a letter to Domagoso.