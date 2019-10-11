ALL SECTIONS
Mass arrest: 542 BPO workers nabbed

posted October 11, 2019 at 01:05 am by  Vito Barcelo
At least 542 foreigners, mostly Chinese, were arrested by immigration and police officials in a raid of an illegal business process outsourcing company in Pasay City.

Immigration Commissioner Jamie Morente said the aliens were arrested for working without a working permit.

The company that the foreigners were supposedly working for is also allegedly involved in an investment scam. The mayor’s permit issued to the company was supposedly for “support services.”

The 542 foreigners were mostly male and made up of 442 Chinese, 45 Burmese, 25 Malaysians, 23 Vietnamese, four Taiwanese and three Indonesians, Morente said.

Immigration Intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr.  said “the foreigners were involved in some sort of telecommunications fraud, adding “their victims are mostly from mainland China.”

Morente said the aliens will face deportation.

“If the alien committed a criminal act, it is under the jurisdiction of the local authorities. But if we see that there is an immigration violation, we may charge for deportation separately,’’ Morente said.

“It is within our policy not to implement deportation unless local cases are cleared already.  If the alien needs to serve time in our local jails, then so be it. This is to ensure the full effect of justice.

“We welcome foreigners to visit the Philippines―work here, live here, study here, retire here. We welcome aliens as long as they comply with our laws. Follow our laws or face deportation.” 

The aliens are now detained at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig.

