Robredo bullying PET, Marcos claims

The camp of former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday denounced Vice President Leni Robredo for allegedly “bullying” the Supreme Court justices by asking for a copy of the recount of the ballots and for allegedly distributing leaflets showing she garnered more votes than her rival in the vice presidential election protest.“Mrs. Robredo and her cabal should refrain from making a mockery of the legal process, accord the Presidential Electoral Tribunal the highest respect, cease bullying the honorable Justices and stop deceiving the Filipino people by requesting from the high court, through a preposterous motion, a copy of something that she already has,” Vic Rodriguez, Marcos’ counsel and spokesman, said in a statement. Robredo’s camp had asked the Supreme Court, acting Presidential Electoral Tribunal, to release a copy of the summary and committee reports on the revision on the initial revision, recount and reappreciation of the ballots from three pilot provinces chosen by Marcos. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin said Monday the decision of the Supreme Court, acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, on the electoral protest filed by Marcos against Robredo may not happen before his retirement on Oct. 18. Bersamin said there were still many issues in the case that had yet to be resolved. Rodriquez’s statement came after Robredo filed a six-page urgent motion asking they be furnished a copy of the committee report on the revision, recount and reappreciation of the ballots from the three pilot provinces of Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo.Rodriguez also bewailed the alleged distribution of leaflets last month that reportedly had the comparative votes of Robredo and Marcos, and which allegedly showed that in both the Commission on Elections’ official tally and during the recount Robredo had won. “As early as Sept. 10, when it was initially made public that a decision was forthcoming, supporters of Mrs. Robredo already gathered outside the Supreme Court in such a celebratory mood and proclaiming victory complete with leaflets depicting figures alleged to have been sourced from a draft decision,” Rodriguez said. According to the poll body, Robredo received 14,418,817 votes, which is 263,473 votes more than the 14,155,344 votes received by Marcos. Even after the vote recount, the leaflet reportedly showed that Robredo even widened her lead from Marcos in the vice presidential race. She received 14,438,750 as against the 14,159,535 votes of the former senator, or a difference of 279,215 votes.