Habagat ends, ‘Hagibis’ sets in

posted October 08, 2019 at 01:15 am by Rio N. Araja October 08, 2019 at 01:15 am

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration on Monday announced the termination of the southwest monsoon or “hanging habagat.” "Recent observations and analysis showed that the general wind pattern has shifted from southwesterly to easterly. This signifies that the southwest monsoon season has officially ended. Moreover, the strengthening of the high pressure system over the Asian continent has led to the gradual changing of season,” PAGASA administrator Vicente Malano said. “With these developments, the climate of the Philippines is on transition to the northeast monsoon “amihan” season in the coming days,” he added. In another development, Typhoon “Hagibis” which was spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibilty is threatening to enter the country by Friday. Once it enters the PAR, it would be named “Perla,” the weather bureau said.It is forecast not to hit land. “Hagibis” was located outside PAR at 2,630 kilometers east of Southern Luzon. Packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour and gustiness of 215 kph, it was moving west-northwest at the speed of 25 kph.

