ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday October 8, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

P54-M shabu seized from Indonesian

posted October 08, 2019 at 01:05 am by  Vito Barcelo
The Bureau of Customs seized eight kilos of shabu worth P54 million from an Indonesian national who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Monday.

The illegal drugs were found inside the luggage of Agnes Alexandra, who arrived from a flight from Siem Reap, Cambodia, early Monday morning.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency confirmed that the contraband seized from the Indonesian was methamphetamine chloride or shabu.

The foreigner was turned over to the PDEA authorities and will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Only recently, BOC-NAIA agents intercepted a Filipino passenger, identified as Nazarene Obillo, who  came from Vietnam and tried to bring P35 million worth of shabu. The drugs were found inside his luggage.

Obillo boarded his flight in Siem Reap, Cambodia, and arrived via a connecting flight from Hanoi.

Topics: Bureau of Customs , Ninoy Aquino International Airport , Agnes Alexandra , Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency , Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard