P54-M shabu seized from Indonesian

The Bureau of Customs seized eight kilos of shabu worth P54 million from an Indonesian national who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Monday.
The illegal drugs were found inside the luggage of Agnes Alexandra, who arrived from a flight from Siem Reap, Cambodia, early Monday morning.
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency confirmed that the contraband seized from the Indonesian was methamphetamine chloride or shabu.
The foreigner was turned over to the PDEA authorities and will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.
Only recently, BOC-NAIA agents intercepted a Filipino passenger, identified as Nazarene Obillo, who came from Vietnam and tried to bring P35 million worth of shabu. The drugs were found inside his luggage.
Obillo boarded his flight in Siem Reap, Cambodia, and arrived via a connecting flight from Hanoi.