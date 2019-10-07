Farm tourism can help boost income of farmers—Villar

Amid reports of plunging prices of palay, Senator Cynthia Villar called for the full implementation of the Farm Tourism Development Act of 2016 to help farmers boost their incomes. Villar, chairperson of the Senate Agriculture and Food committee, said farmers earn additional incomes from their produce or crops, from their farm when they convert it into a farm tourism site, and from their trainees when they put up a learning site or farm school. “All of these three are encouraged under the law,” said Villar, principal author of the law. “For those who really want to run their farm as a business, they will be supported because under the new law, the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Agriculture shall assist farm tourism operators and practitioners in the marketing and distribution of their products, and link them with consumers’ cooperatives and organizations, and retailers. That is very important, especially to new farm tourism sites.” she added. She also encouraged farm owners to turn their farms into farm schools or learning sites and training centers.TESDA, she said, has been supporting the establishment of farm schools across the country. “The Philippines—blessed with abundant natural resources, biological diversity and cultural heritage—has what it takes to take a strong lead in farm tourism,” she said. “So now is really the perfect time to look into and seize the numerous opportunities in farm tourism in the Philippines. So spread the word to the world, farm tourism is more fun in the Philippines,” Villar added.