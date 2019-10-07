Unfazed by PET resolution, lawyer insists Leni will remain VP

The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday remained unfazed by the looming resolution of the Supreme Court sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal on electoral protest filed by ex-senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Romulo Macalintal, Robredo’s legal counsel, said that the forthcoming decision of PET would only resolve if Marcos’ protest would proceed or not, and is not designed to remove the Vice President from her post. “Whatever will be the forthcoming resolution or decision of the PET, VP Leni remains as Vice President,” he said. “If the PET would say that Marcos has made a substantial recovery, then the PET would rule that the (his) protest shall continue insofar as the ballots and election returns questioned by Marcos from 22 remaining provinces and five highly urbanized cities,” he added.Should the PET rule that the former senator was not able to gain any substantial recovery from the ballot recounts in three contested provinces -- Iloilo, Negros Oriental and Camarines Sur, then his protest would be dismissed outright, according to Macalintal. Marcos lost to Robredo in the 2016 vice presidential election by 260,000 votes. Macalintal said they are confident that Marcos’ protest would be eventually dismissed. “Leni’s victory will be affirmed,” he noted.