Take necessary precautions, DFA urges Iraq OFWs

Filipinos in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq are advised to take the necessary precautions in view of the ongoing unrest in the country, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday. “Filipinos, especially those in Baghdad, are advised to remain indoors and to avoid any movement especially in areas where demonstrations are taking place,” DFA Media and Public Affairs acting director Johann Andal said in an advisory. “Filipinos are also advised to make sure they have enough food and water and to call the Philippine Embassy in Baghdad if they require assistance,” he added. Meanwhile, families of the overseas Filipinos in the Philippines are requested to relay the advisory to their next of kin working in Iraq in view of the interruption in communication services.They are also urged to reach the DFA-Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs or the nearest DFA offices should they need assistance. Over the past few days, waves of anti-government protests flooded different parts of Iraq, where thousands of demonstrators raising arms over issues of corruption, unemployment, and poor public services. According to reports, dozens of protesters have been killed and hundreds were wounded as security forces responded to the protests.