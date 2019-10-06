MIAA moves vs. con men, thieves at airport

The Manila International Airport Authority has come up with additional measures to protect travelers and overseas Filipino workers from falling prey to criminals operating at the airport. MIAA Intelligence and ID Pass Control Department manager Roque Alcantara said the authority hired and deployed undercover agents to four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to keep an eye on con men and petty criminals. “They will know who these criminals are based on behavioral observation,” he said. Alcantara said the management adopted the roving buddy system type of operation in going after the gang members. The MIAA security measure came into force ahead of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day and the onset of the holiday season when the number of air travelers, especially returning OFWs, is expected to increase at the airport. “We are now in ber months and the Christmas season is fast approaching. So, for the OFWs and foreigners that were coming in here in the Philippines be aware against the modus of Salisi and other forms of criminality for your safety. We have to be always security-conscious,” said Alcantara. The campaign was also made in compliance with the directive of MIAA general manager Eddie Monreal who stressed the need for consistent visibility of security personnel at the airport to prevent untoward incidents and to deter lawless elements from conducting activities detrimental to passengers. Authorities said Salisi Gang members lurk anywhere where there are people—malls, restaurants, fastfood joints, computer shops, bars, and clubs--and are just waiting in the wings to pounce of unsuspecting travelers. At the airport, the gang members mix with passengers and sometimes, they “dressed well.”The group’s plan of attacks, according to the police, is either “diverts their victims’ attention or wait until their targets are distracted before they move in for the kill.” Last August, two gang members—Rodolfo Rosauro Anto Jr., 46, of Cabuyao City, Laguna; and Elena Aquia Elera, 43, of Muntinlupa City—were arrested following an attempt to victimize travel agent Cheryl Perez. While she was waiting for the arrival of her foreign guests, Anto and Elera approached her and started a conversation. While one of the suspects got her attention, she noticed the other one tried to take a brown pouch from her bag. She shouted and asked for help. The suspects tried to escape but airport police officer Gino Apinar and Aviation Security Group officers Alvin Panor and Amor Cordova chased and arrested them at the parking lot. The gang is also using attractive women in luring unsuspecting air travelers. There was a case involving a 58-year-old Japanese national who missed a flight to Narita when his luggage gone missing following a “delightful” conversation with three women at the NAIA Terminal 1. The victim spent his days and nights staying at the airport police quarter because the missing luggage also contains his travel passport, mobile phone and his money around Y50,000 Yen, and other important documents. Investigation showed that the victim was standing waiting at the departure curb-side area for his Japan Airlines flight when three women, whom he described as “beautiful ladies,” approached and talked to him.