Army beefs up ranks, enlists 5,300

The Philippine Army will recruit more soldiers, apart from its 2019 quota of 5,300, as part of efforts to intensify the fight against rebels and terrorists. Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala said the additional recruitment aims to augment the troops who will help the government deal with security threats and expand nation-building efforts. “Anyone who wants to serve our people is welcome to join as long as the Army’s qualifications are met. Qualified applicants will receive the same benefits during training and when they become part of the regular force,” Zagala said. The move, he said, aims to capacitate the country’s forces against internal and external threats while promoting nationalism among Filipinos. The newly opened slots are for both aspiring officers and enlisted personnel.The minimum requirement for a candidate soldier is that he or she must be 18 years to 30 years old, a natural-born Filipino, single, without a child, and with a height of 5 ft. to 6 ft. 4 inches. An aspiring applicant must also pass the Armed Forces of the Philippines Service Aptitude Test, physical and medical examinations, and physical fitness test. Those who are interested to apply may visit the Army recruitment centers in Cagayan de Oro City, Cebu City, and Taguig City. Applicants may also visit the nearest Army base in their localities for inquiries. “We call on the best and the brightest to take this opportunity to be part of our nation-building efforts by serving the people and securing the land,” Zagala said.