Miss Earth talent tilt set Oct. 10 in Mindoro

posted October 05, 2019 at 11:00 pm by Manila Standard October 05, 2019 at 11:00 pm

The provincial government of Oriental Mindoro, city government of Calapan and Jolly Waves Waterpark & Resort will host the Miss Earth talent competition on Oct. 10, 2019. Considered as the biggest event in Calapan in 2019, about 30 delegates from Miss Earth’s Fire Group will be performing at Jolly Waves to compete for the talent portion of the pageant. Jolly Waves Waterpark & Resort is the biggest recreational facility in Calapan, Oriental Mindoro and the MIMAROPA Region. It features world-class amenities located in Barangay Sapul, Calapan City. Produced by Carousel Productions Inc., the talent competition is a part of the 2019 Miss Earth pageant that culminates on Oct. 26, 2019 at Jesse M. Robredo Coliseum in Naga City. Nguyễn Phương Khánh of Vietnam, the reigning Miss Earth 2018, will crown her successor at the end of the event. The activity in Calapan starts with a motorcade of the candidates in Calapan City at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10. The delegates will drop by the Oriental Mindoro Provincial Capitol and the Calapan City Hall, and then proceed to Jolly Waves Waterpark & Resort. The talent competition starts at 4 p.m. where guests can watch the contestants up close from the wavepool area. A meet and greet of the candidates at Jolly Waves is slated around 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.Also performing is hip-hop prodigy Lirah who has recently launched her single “Sahod” which was written and produced by Gloc 9. The evening pool party with Miss Earth candidates starts from 9 p.m. onwards. Entrance tickets to the international event are available for P499 which includes open seating from 1 p.m. to 12 midnight. Private accommodations are available for rent. For more information or advanced bookings, please contact Hilda Arago, Jolly Waves Sales Associate at telephone at 0928 5595527 or email [email protected] Prior to the talent competition, the Miss Earth delegates will have an ecotour of Misamis Oriental, one of the most scenic provinces in MIMAROPA, on Oct. 6 to 7. Candidates from 80 countries are participating in the 19th edition of the international beauty pageant that promotes environmental awareness and various tourist destinations.

