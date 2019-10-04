Four OFWS get aid from Senator Villar

posted October 04, 2019 at 10:50 pm by Macon Ramos-Araneta October 04, 2019 at 10:50 pm

Four overseas Filipino workers, including a survivor of the Marawi siege who experienced maltreatment while working abroad received livelihood assistance from Senator Cynthia Villar. Despite the various forms of maltreatment and abuses abroad, Villar said it is sad that still many of countrymen took the gamble to go to other countries to make a living. With this assistance, she hopes to help our kababayan to start anew as they recover from the physical and emotional abuses their employers inflicted on them.Each of the four OFWs each got a start-up kit for a sari-sari store and financial assistance under the senator’s program for repatriated OFWs who were maltreated or victimized by illegal recruitment. Among the recipients of Villar’s livelihood assistance was a 27-year-old Marawi siege evacuee who came to Metro Manila and applied to work as a household service worker in Kuwait.

