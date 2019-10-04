US senator joins call for De Lima’s release

posted October 04, 2019 at 10:40 pm by Manila Standard October 04, 2019 at 10:40 pm

Another United States senator has thrown his support to his colleagues who demanded that President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration release detained Senator Leila de Lima. Senator Edward Markey joined the four other US senators who earlier demanded for De Lima’s release from prison. In his tweet, Markey said: “@SenatorDurbin and @SenatorLeahy are right to push for accountability in the Philippine gov’t. America must continue to stand for human rights and good governance. That’s why I was proud to introduce S.Res.142, which calls for the release of @SenLeiladeLima,”“Sen. de Lima has been the target of very troubling partisan persecution. In an attempt to intimidate and silence voices critical of the government, de Lima has been jailed and not given the opportunity to defend herself. The Duterte administration should release her immediately.” US Senators Dick Durbin and Patrick Leahy had earlier filed a resolution seeking to deny US entry to any Philippine official involved in De Lima’s detention. It was approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee.

